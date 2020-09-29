James Meredith film weighs ‘complicated’ civil rights figure

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new documentary is diving into the complicated and sometimes contradictory life of James Meredith, a Black civil rights figure who helped change Mississippi. “Walk Against Fear: James Meredith,” scheduled to air Thursday on the Smithsonian Channel, examines the life of a U.S. Air Force veteran whose admission to the University of Mississippi forced President John F. Kennedy to send federal troops into the state to quell a white supremacy uprising. Meredith was later shot during a peaceful demonstration in Mississippi. Years later, he drew anger from civil rights leaders for endorsing former Klansman David Duke for Louisiana governor.