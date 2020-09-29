James Patterson awards $500 grants to thousands of teachers

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson. The grants are to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The grant program is administered by Patterson and by Scholastic Book Clubs. It will provide teachers 500 club points to go with the $500 from Patterson. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, 5,000 teachers will receive the grants. Tuesday’s announcement marks the sixth installment in the Patterson Partnership for building home and school libraries. Patterson is one of the world’s best-selling novelists and has given more than $11 million to teachers.