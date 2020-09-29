Judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has halted major fee increases for citizenship and other immigration benefits three days before they were to take effect. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White says the last two chiefs of the Homeland Security Department were likely appointed illegally. He also says that the Trump administration failed to justify its decision as required under federal rule-making. Fees were set to increase by an average of 20%. Changes were to include a first-ever fee for applying for asylum of $50. The fee to become a naturalized citizen was set to jump to $1,170 from $640.