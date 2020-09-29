Lawyers spar over Georgia voting machine glitch, planned fix

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials say they’re implementing a software change to fix a glitch in the state’s new voting machines. But election integrity activists say the state is downplaying the problem and putting the security of the upcoming election at risk. Lawyers for the activists told a judge the issue bolsters their arguments that the voting machines aren’t secure and should be replaced by hand-marked paper ballots. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg is presiding over a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s voting machines. She’s expected to rule soon on a request to order the state to use hand-marked paper ballots for the November election.