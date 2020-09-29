Liberty disputes reports about Falwell severance payment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says it has paid Jerry Falwell Jr. the two years’ base salary owed under his employment contract after his resignation last month. The Lynchburg, Virginia-based Christian university issued a brief statement about the compensation that did not provide an exact sum but said previous “media reports regarding the size and terms” of Falwell’s severance were incorrect. After a series of scandals, Falwell stepped down in August from his post as president of the school founded by his late father. He declined comment to The Associated Press last month about of his employment contract and exit package, but other news organizations have reported he was set to be paid $10.5 million.