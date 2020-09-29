Lives Lost: Father, son doctors started as Cuban refugees

MIAMI (AP) — A father and son who left Cuba and became doctors in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus. Dr. Jorge Vallejo fled Fidel Castro’s reign almost 55 years ago, packing his wife and two young sons into a torpedo boat with other refugees for the treacherous journey to Florida. They became stranded at sea, and the U.S. Coast Guard towed the boat into Key West, where Vallejo became a prominent OB-GYN and the patriarch of a family of Cuban American doctors. The younger boy on that voyage, Carlos Vallejo, became a doctor of internal medicine who was treating elderly people with COVID-19. He was taken to a hospital on Father’s Day, the morning after his father.