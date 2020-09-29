Man sentenced for killing on Red Lake Indian Reservation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man accused fatally beating and strangling his wife and leaving her on the side of a road on the Red Lake Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird, of Ponemah, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to second-degree murder for the January 2019 killing. Authorities say Kingbird and his wife were driving to their home after a night of drinking when they began to argue and got into a physical fight. Kingbird beat his wife in the head and strangled her before leaving her on a road in Redby. A judge said Tuesday that the sentence includes five years of supervised release.