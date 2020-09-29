Minnesota reports 817 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 817 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Eighteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 98,447 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 10,361 health care workers, state health officials reported.

MDH said 88,380 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported more than 15,200 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,017,350. About 1,406,578 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Tuesday's update that five more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Two of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,020 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. The Department said 1,449 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department said a total of 7,633 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,129 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

