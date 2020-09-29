More kids are getting diagnosed with COVID-19, but kids are not getting as sick as adults

NBC News: Newly released data reveals COVID-19 cases among children have risen dramatically over the past five months.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, less than 3 percent of Coronavirus cases in April were pediatric. But in the last eight weeks, children made up 12 to 16 percent of newly reported cases.

The good news is kids typically don't get as sick with coronavirus as adults. In fact, children represent fewer than 2 percent of hospitalizations in the U.S. and less than one percent of total deaths.

Experts say pediatric cases surged in the northeast in April, in the south and west in June and in the Midwest in July.