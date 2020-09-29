UK pushes on with EU-reviled law as Brexit talks go to wire

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators are seeking last-minute compromises on topics from fishing rights to state rules in a belated attempt to broker a rudimentary post-Brexit trade deal. But the atmosphere was soured by U.K. lawmakers voting late Tuesday to let their government wriggle out of commitments it already made to the 27 remaining EU members. A bill that breaches the legally binding divorce agreement between the two sides passed its last major hurdle in the House of Commons on a 340 to 256 vote. Time is short for the two sides to mend fences. A Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31. The EU has threatened legal action over the bill.