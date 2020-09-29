New Study: Americans over 30 have been drinking more during pandemic

(CNN) – This may not come as a big surprise.

New research shows Americans over the age of 30 have been drinking more alcohol compared to a year ago.

The Rand Corporation surveyed a representative sample of more than 15,000 people ages 30 to 80 in 2019 and 2020.

Overall drinking was up about 14 percent.

That increase averages out to about one more drinking day per month for most adults.

The results were published in the journal “Jama Network Open.”

The researchers say it’s important to watch for whether the increases in alcohol drinking continues over the pandemic.

And whether it will lead to physical and mental health consequences.