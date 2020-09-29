No more UK soldiers to be charged over Bloody Sunday deaths

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors have announced that no more British Army veterans will be charged over the 1972 “Bloody Sunday” killings of 13 civil rights protesters in Londonderry. Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has upheld an earlier decision not to prosecute 15 soldiers investigated over Bloody Sunday, one of the deadliest days in Northern Ireland’s decades of violence. Thirteen people died and 15 were injured when British paratroopers opened fire in the city, also known as Derry. One former British soldier was charged last year in the killing of two of the protesters. Relatives of some victims said they would launch a legal appeal against the latest decision.