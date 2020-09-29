North Korea on virus threat: ‘Under safe and stable control’

North Korea is calling on the world’s governments to “display effective leadership” in the fight against COVID-19. The country’s U.N. ambassador, Kim Song, says the North’s own pandemic measures, which it called “preemptive, timely and strong,” have ensured it has the threat “under safe and stable control.” Kim said Tuesday that a tightly administered anti-pandemic effort in his nation had been working. North Korea strictly regulates visitors — even more so during the pandemic — and details about its approach to the coronavirus have been scant. Kim gave his remarks in a rare live address at the U.N. General Assembly.