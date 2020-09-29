Pakistan army says Indian fire kills soldier, boy in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have opened fire across the border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a 15-year-old boy and a soldier and wounding four villagers. In a statement, it said Tuesday that Pakistani troops responded after coming under attack Monday night. It said they targeted the Indian posts where the fire originated, causing “substantial damage to Indian posts” on the Indian side. There was no immediate comment from India, but the Indian army routinely accuses Pakistan of initiating fire in Kashmir, which is split between the nuclear-armed rivals and both claim it in its entirety.