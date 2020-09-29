Poland, Hungary hit back on democratic standards in the EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Threatened with the potential loss of European Union funds over their records on democracy, the governments of Poland and Hungary say they plan to establish a new institute to assess how well all EU member nations adhere to the rule of law. The foreign ministers of the two right-wing governments said the new institute of comparative law will supply them with information on the state of democracy across Europe and prevent what they called “double standards.” It was not clear when the institute would open. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he’s fed up with “some west European politicians using us as a punchbag.”