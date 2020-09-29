PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: Med City residents and visitors await first debate between candidates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The stage is set for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the candidates will not shake hands, there will be fewer audience members and no media spin room.

Despite the changes, the stakes remain extremely high.

"In some ways, the debates are heightened because this is it," RCTC history instructor Chad Israelson said. "There aren't going to be a lot of opportunities to address the entire nation."

Yet on Tuesday at 8 p.m., Trump and Biden will have the chance to do so. The RCTC instructor believes the president will attack Biden's ability to run the county. He thinks Biden will focus on Trump's pandemic response and tax returns.

"It's a really delicate balancing act for someone like Biden," Israelson said. "Trump knows what works for him, and he knows what's going to appeal to his base. Trump really isn't in a position where he's trying to widen tremendously the amount of people that's going to vote for him."

The political analyst said that while recent polls have Biden in a better overall position, the final result may come down to just a few voters in a few swing states.

"Trump got to be president by winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by a combined less than 80,000 votes," he said. "If those three were to flip, Biden is going to win."

Israelson believes Trump's bashing of Biden's intelligence might actually help the Democratic challenger if he has a decent debate that defies low expectations.

"They're going to say, 'Biden did well. He did better than expected.' It's all about perception much more than reality," Israelson said. "One stumble [is fine], but what you don't want to do is faceplant though."

While the three debates will have a part to play in both candidate's campaigns, the history instructor warns of a potential "October Surprise." He said similar events in the past have caused an additional twist just before the election. He points to the 2016 election and the loss of support Hillary Clinton faced after an investigation into her was reopened.

"There's going to be at least one thing that we aren't counting on that is going to happen that is going to impact this election," Israelson said. "This year, I wouldn't be surprised if it's three or four."

He believes Biden stands a better chance of flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin blue from red than Trump does of changing states that voted Democratic last election to his side.

However, if Trump can gain states, Israelson points to potential gains. The two states that have potential to go Trump's way are Virginia and a state that has not voted red since 1972, Minnesota.

Rochester residents and visitors also had a lot to say ahead of Tuesday's debate.

"Excited. Won't miss it. [I'm a] Trump fan," said Tiffany Humphreys, an Illinois resident visiting Rochester. "I believe he is an honest man. I like what he says. He does what he says."

Others are less excited.

"I don't have a lot of thoughts. There's no expectations whatsoever," said Rochester resident Thinlay Phuntsok.

So what would he want to see?

"What their polices were instead of bashing each other. I'm sick and tired of child's play," Phuntsok said. "I want real, actual debate, not some argument."

What are the issues people care about?

"Black Lives Matter. I think that's a big thing so police brutality," Wisconsin resident Brianna Thompson said.

"I think the environment is very important to our economy," Phuntsok said. "I want greener energy. I want a more efficient way of life."

Other hot topics include the president's Supreme Court nomination.

"I think he fully should. He is president," Humphreys said. "The liberals make me upset right now because they think that he should not have."

The president's pandemic response has also caused a mixed response from citizens.

"I think it's been blown out of proportion so liberals can take control," Humphreys added.

While many minds have already been made up, many are still on the fence.

"I don't really like either side. I don't think anyone really does," University of Minnesota Rochester student Jake Gulino said. "But we need someone who is going to run the country the right way."

"Probably find out a little bit more before I vote. I haven't registered yet," Thompson said. "People are telling me to, so I probably will eventually."

Whatever happens in the debate likely will not do much to heal the deep divides in the country, according to some.

"We used to be united. Now, we're one way of the other. Nobody's friends," Humphreys said. "I notice that with my own friends. If I post something about Trump, they delete me."

The debate begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and can be watched live on and KTTC and streamed here.

The second and third debates will be held Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.