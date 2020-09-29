Rochester School Board hears about impact of school resource officers on students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following George Floyd's killing and the subsequent protests, we saw a lot of schools reconsider or even get rid of their school resource officers.

Those are the sworn officers who serve on public school campuses.

Rochester Public Schools has five SROs who serve the high school, middle school and alternatives schools, with a sixth on the way to help at the middle school level.

Rochester Community Service Captain Jeff Stilwell said SROs build a relationship built on trust and engaging the youth.

"We really believe that having a trusted police officer, somebody that kids know, not just whoever gets the next call, de-escalates a whole lot of situations that never result in police call, never results in a police report," Stilwell said.

As many school districts rethink their contracts with their police departments, Stilwell said he's been told by principals how valuable they are.

"Mediating disputes, preventing arguments from escalating into fights on a daily basis, we actually believe if there weren't officers in the schools, the amount of calls for police officers would go up," Stilwell said.

However, above everything else, he said the goal is making sure to use the criminal justice system as a last resort and to avoid removing students from their campuses.

"We realize that students leaving school, dropping out or getting kicked out is a big hinderance to reach their full potential," Stilwell said. "It's our goal to keep every student in that school."