Rochester voters react to heated presidential debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the ultimate goal of any political debate to sway voters to one candidate or another, we wanted to see how Rochester voters reacted to Tuesday night's fireworks in Cleveland. We spoke with supporters of both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

An hour into the debate, we got each voter's initial reactions to how they believed the showdown was going.

Tom Blondell

"I don't like it. I think it's kind of a mess. It didn't show me anything new about either one of the candidates. I think it was run poorly and I am disappointed," said Trump supporter Tom Blondell.

Derek Cervenka

"It was kind of a mess. Everybody has been talking over each other left and right. It doesn't seem like Trump wants to give anybody a word, he cuts off the moderators as well. Biden's been doing it as well, but I feel like it's been mostly Trump talking over everybody," said Biden supporter Derek Cervenka.

Marthamae Kottschade

"You can tell that both men are very passionate. President Trump is very passionate about the information that he knows. It's hard because it's very intense times. This is the first debate. It's very interesting to see Vice President Biden talk and present himself. President Trump is very passionate about our country," said Trump supporter Marthamae Kottschade.

Harrison Pearce

"Overall generally, I'm a bit disappointed that we dove into insults so quickly within the debate, like on both sides. Pretty early on I heard Trump respond to Biden's claim that he was a liar, saying 'no you're a liar.' But I also heard Biden call Trump a clown on several occasions, so I think there's a lot of nitpicking and a lot of poking so far that's been a bit disappointing," said Biden supporter Harrison Pearce.

The candidates discussed a variety of topics. The discussion related the military stood out to Cervenka.

"There's been multiple reports of Trump out there saying military are losers and suckers, and the dead don't deserve anything and all that. And then when confronted with Biden saying, 'my son died for that.' [Trump] couldn't even back it up, he couldn't even say, 'I am sorry for your son.' All he did was go into conspiracy theories again. I don't think that was a presidential thing to do."

Blondell didn't think Biden did much to lay out his ideas.

"He's not saying what he is going to do really. He's just saying that Trump did everything wrong. So that's not really encouraging to me, and I didn't learn anything good from him."

Blondell felt the debate was set up for failure.

"I really didn't learn a lot from Trump either. Because this interview or debate is not about what they will do. It just seemed to be a mud throwing match and I think it's set up that way. I don't like it," he said.

Pearce believed it was Trump's plan to interrupt his opponent.

"I believe it is Trump's strategy to continue with the insults and the banter because he knows once Biden gets uninterrupted talk time, he will get proven wrong."

Kottschade said she is looking forward to what will be brought up in future debates.

"President Trump, when he was elected in 2016, he was a big supporter of our military. Also 2016 was a very big topic of the border. Those are all topics that are important as a president. I think he's going to get to it. I think he'll cover it. Maybe not in this debate, maybe the next debate. Those are all topics that need to be continued."

The next debate is on Oct. 15.