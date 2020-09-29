Salon owner who defied lockdown makes Texas Senate runoff

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat. Republican Shelley Luther finished in a virtual tie with four-term Republican state Rep. Drew Springer as both advanced. Luther had 31.7% of the vote Tuesday night to 31.83% for Springer in a special election to fill a vacated seat in a heavily Republican North Texas district. Luther’s springboard into politics came in May when she spent about two days in jail for refusing to shut down her salon despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders.