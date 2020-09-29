Suspect in shooting death during Iowa protest refused bond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she was leaving a civil rights protest will remain in jail. A district court judge on Tuesday denied Parker Belz’s request to be released on bond. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined a protest on May 31 over the death of George Floyd but was leaving because the gathering was becoming unruly. She was shot in the back. Belz has pleaded not guilty. He has been held without bond since his arrest in June.