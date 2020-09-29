Tax protester in 2007 armed standoff to remain in prison

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man will face more time in prison stemming from a monthslong armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 over a tax evasion conviction that led to the discovery of explosives and booby traps on his property. A judge on Tuesday resentenced 78-year-year-old Edward Brown to 25 years in prison on charges resulting from the standoff. Brown has already served 13 years, five for the tax conviction, followed by eight from the standoff, resulting in about 17 additional years in prison. His wife, Elaine Brown, was released earlier this year after serving over 12 years. Edward Brown had argued resentencing him would be unconstitutional. Prosecutors had recommended that he stay in prison.