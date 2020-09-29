The Dallas Morning News editor resigns after 6-year tenure

DALLAS (AP) — Mike Wilson is resigning after six years as editor of The Dallas Morning News. The newspaper reports that Wilson revealed in a note to his staff Tuesday that he will leave the post at the end of the year. He says Managing Editor Keith Campbell will immediately take over his newsroom duties while Brendan Miniter, the editor of editorials, will lead the editorial board while Publisher Grant Moise considers future moves. Wilson’s December 2014 hiring made him the first editor the newspaper had hired from outside its ranks. Wilson announced his departure as the paper’s staff votes on whether to unionize.