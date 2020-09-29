Trump approves permit for Alaska cross-border railroad line

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a permit for a proposed rail line connecting Alaska and Canada. So-called presidential permits are required for certain cross-border projects. Trump sent a tweet Friday announcing his intention to sign the permit for the A2A rail line after what he called a strong recommendation by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy thanked Trump and called the permit a game-changer for Alaskans. Mead Treadwell of Alaska to Alberta Railway says the 1,600-mile rail route would run from Alaska’s interior through the Yukon to Alberta.