US, Australia, India ministers to meet in Japan next week

TOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from the U.S., Australia and India plan to gather in Tokyo next week to discuss their common regional concerns, including China’s increasingly assertive actions. It will be the first ministerial-level talks Japan hosts since the coronavirus pandemic began. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet Oct. 6. They are expected to discuss the coronavirus, their pandemic-hit economy and a free and open Indo-Pacific, a concept of security and economic cooperation that Japan and America are pushing amid China’s assertiveness.