Video shows attack on LA officer inside police station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A graphic security video of an attack on a Los Angeles police officer shows the suspect knock the officer to the ground inside a station, pistol-whip him with his own gun and point it at his chest. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the video footage that shows the Saturday night assault inside the Harbor Community station in San Pedro. The veteran officer was recovering from his injuries at home Tuesday. Police say Jose Cerpa Guzman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer after a short pursuit. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.