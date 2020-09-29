Windy and cold conditions ahead

A strong cold front will move across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this week and will drop temperatures well below average through the weekend. Winds will be strong out of the northwest on Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts could reach near 30 mph on Wednesday and gusts reaching near 20-25 mph on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s with temperatures falling to the lower 50s for highs on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be falling into the middle and lower 30s with calming winds on Thursday and Friday. This will give us a good chance at seeing widespread frost Friday and Saturday mornings. This could impact vegetation and plants, so make sure to cover your gardens or bring plants inside Thursday and Friday nights. Temperatures will recover a little through the weekend.

High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 50s on Sunday with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Then next week, highs jump back into the middle and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows should sit steady in the lower 40s early next week!

Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Broken showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with most of the area staying dry during the daytime hours. Rainfall amounts will be minor. The best chance for widespread rain coverage will be Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts on Saturday are still expected to be minor.

Nick