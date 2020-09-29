Woman expected in court over driving into California rally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says a woman who drove into a crowd at a Southern California rally against racism had been surrounded by hostile counter-demonstrators and feared for her life. Tatiana Turner faces a court appearance Tuesday in Orange County. She’s being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. A man and woman were seriously injured during the Saturday confrontation in Yorba Linda. A defense lawyer says Turner never intended to harm anyone. A spokeswoman for the Orange County sheriff says they will look into a claim that Turner sought help before driving into the crowd.