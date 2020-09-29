Women’s issues at UN: Still ‘too low down on the agenda’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — This year’s U.N. General Assembly came as the world body prepared to commemorate a milestone in women’s rights: the 25th anniversary of the Beijing women’s conference that produced a global roadmap for gender equality. Women’s rights were a steady thread but hardly a top theme of leaders’ remarks at the assembly. Some leaders took time to recall the 1995 conference, detail domestic initiatives or lament that progress toward female equality is lagging. Yet with the coronavirus pandemic shoving many other issues out of the spotlight, many speakers gave the status of women and girls a passing mention, if any. Meanwhile, the U.N. warns that the virus crisis is exacerbating gender inequities.