Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

LONDON (AP) — As much of Britain’s economy emerged from coronavirus lockdown, its theaters stayed dark, with performers and staff unwillingly idled. So they made a song and dance about it. Scores of actors, technicians and theater staff marched through London’s West End to Parliament to the beat of showtunes Wednesday, asking the government for a plan to bring theaters back to life. The demonstrators were highlighting the prospect of a bleak Christmas season without the hundreds of pantomimes usually staged across the U.K. Pantos are as much a part of the British holiday season as turkey and presents, and a vital source of revenue for theaters.