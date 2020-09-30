Adult son held on possible homicide charge in mother’s death

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — The adult son of a Superior woman has been arrested in her death. Police say officers responded to the woman’s home Tuesday morning after a call for help was made from inside the residence. Officials say the woman had suffered “significant trauma” and despite life-saving attempts died at the scene. Authorities say the woman died as a result of injuries inflicted during an altercation with her 39-year-old son. They did not say how the victim was injured. The son is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide.