AG Barr promises more federal aid, manpower to help Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — U.S. Attorney William Barr is promising more manpower and federal aid to Oklahoma to help tribal governments and federal prosecutors deal with an increase in criminal cases. During a visit to the Cherokee Nation headquarters on Wednesday, Barr talked about the increased caseload stemming from a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. He says the U.S. Department of Justice plans to fund two federal prosecutor positions in the northern and eastern U.S. districts of Oklahoma to handle the increased workload. The high court’s July ruling determined that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains a Muscogee (Creek) Nation Indian reservation.