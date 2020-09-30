Alabama governor apologizes to ’63 church bombing survivor

Alabama’s governor is apologizing to a survivor of a racist 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released a letter Wednesday saying that Sarah Collins Rudolph and other victims of the blast suffered what she called an “egregious injustice” that caused “untold pain and suffering.” For that, Ivey offered a “heartfelt apology.” Ivey’s letter comes in response to a request from Rudolph seeking an apology and restitution. The governor says restitution would require the involvement of state lawmakers, and she’s suggesting immediate talks between attorneys to discuss the issue. Rudolph’s sister, Addie Mae Collins, died in the bombing, and Rudolph was seriously injured.