Amtrak rider-in-chief Biden embarks on Rust Belt train tour

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — If America had an Amtrak rider-in-chief, Joe Biden would be it. The former vice president estimates he’s logged more than 2.1 million miles riding the rails in his lifetime. On Wednesday, he added seven more hours to that total as his campaign chartered a nine-car private train to tour parts of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Those are key areas to pick up votes if he wants to flip the states from red to blue in November’s election against President Donald Trump. Biden spent much of the trip inside a roomy, window-lined “conversation car” chatting with supporters he had picked up at stops along the way.