At home: Making the most of lighting can keep moods lifted

Summer allowed many of us to get out of our homes more despite the pandemic. Now the shorter, darker days of fall and winter are coming. Interior designers say one of the best ways to keep moods high indoors this winter is with lighting. The answer’s not necessarily more lights. Often it’s more important to direct the lights you have off the items and surfaces you want to highlight. Designers also recommend using different lighting to differentiate day and night. That way you don’t feel like you’re still at work when it’s time to relax.