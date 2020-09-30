Brazil president calls Biden’s Amazon comments ‘disastrous’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is lashing back at U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying that the South American nation should suffer “significant economic consequences” if devastation of the Amazon rainforest continues. Biden said during Tuesday’s debate with President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro, that foreign countries should give Brazil $20 billion to stop Amazon deforestation, and that the country should face consequences if it fails. Bolsonaro tweeted Wednesday that it “clearly signals that he wants to give up a cordial and profitable coexistence.” He called Biden’s comments ”disastrous and gratuitous.”