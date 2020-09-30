Buxton ‘not 100%,’ out of Twins lineup for Game 2 vs. Astros

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have held center fielder Byron Buxton out of their lineup for the elimination game against Houston for unspecified health reasons. He’s being sidelined five days after he was hit in the head by a pitch. Buxton experienced mild concussion symptoms after being forced out of Minnesota’s game Friday. He was cleared to return for Game 1 of the wild-card series against the Astros. Buxton went 1 for 4 with a stolen base on a head-first slide into second. He struck out three times. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli declined to divulge details about Buxton’s condition or confirm any concussion symptoms.