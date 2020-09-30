CAMPUS DIARIES: What it’s like to be a student athlete amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa college student Ethan Humble gives viewers a glimpse of what being an athlete is like at Simpson College. He talks with wrestler Nyan Baker to get his perspective on how Simpson has been dealing with all the student-athletes in Indianola.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.