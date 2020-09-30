Census takers: We’re being told to finish early, cut corners

A federal judge’s court has been flooded with messages from census takers who say they are being asked to cut corners and finish their work early. The messages come as the judge in California considers whether the Trump administration violated her order allowing the 2020 census to continue through October by setting an Oct. 5 end date. A census taker in northern California said in an email Tuesday to the court that he had been instructed to finish up by Wednesday, even though his region in the Santa Rosa area still had 17,000 homes to count. A census taker in Las Vegas says they were being pressured to close cases quickly.