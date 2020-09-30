COVID-19 poses challenges for transplant patients at Gift of Life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thousands of people come through Rochester each year to undergo organ, stem cell and bone marrow transplants at Mayo Clinic. Many of these patients find affordable temporary housing at the Gift of Life Transplant House.

Once the pandemic hit, the house restricted indoor visitor access. Getting a transplant is stressful enough, and with winter fast approaching, house residents soon won't be able to visit their loved ones in a relatively safe outdoor setting.

"It was hard for some of my family members that couldn't be here," said Todd Hammer, a Gift of Life resident. "Because of the COVID, because of the traveling, the doctors recommended not to come here, you know, and to stay home which was really hard for my family members to not support me."

Depending on the procedure, some guests stay at the house for several months, sometimes without seeing friends or family. But the facility has increased its internet bandwidth to make sure patients can video call their loved ones.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies transplant patients among those at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. When a person receives a transplant, they are given immunosuppressant medication to prevent their body from rejecting the transplant, which makes them more susceptible to illness.

"For transplant patients, a common cold can be difficult," said Mary Wilder, executive director of the Gift of Life Transplant House. "So COVID, with the high degree of susceptibility that our guests have, is very dangerous. It's critically important that we maintain a clean, healthy environment for them."