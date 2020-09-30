Dealing with construction detours that could make turning in your ballot a headache in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The road construction on Collegeview Road in Rochester has been going on for months. The project is now in phase two and is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 31.

Scott Holmes of Olmsted County Public Works said phase one was the most detailed of the construction, which built roundabouts by the east side of the government building campus.

However, the last piece of work needing to be done, and associated detours, are causing some confusion about how to get to the 2122 Campus Drive SE Government Building to turn in absentee ballots.

There are less than 40 days until election day.

The roads and detours around the area are littered with signs that say "Absentee Voting" with arrows pointing you in the right direction. There are two detour routes.

If you're coming from downtown on 4th Avenue SE, you'll run into the Collegeview Road closure. From there, follow the signs. Turn right onto 19th street southeast, then left onto college Parkway SE. Turn left at the first roundabout, then go straight through the second onto Silver Creek Road NE. From there, turn left onto Campus Drive South East and the building will be on your right.

Another route would be from Highway 14 East. Turn left on 30th Avenue SE. From there, turn left at the roundabout onto Collegeview Road. At the next roundabout, turn right onto Silver Creek Road NE before turning left onto Campus Drive SE. From there, the building will be on your right.

To avoid all that, you could also turn in your ballot at the Government Center in downtown Rochester.

You could also mail your ballot.

This year, ballots are being accepted later than normal. If you choose to mail your ballot, it has to be postmarked on Nov. 3 or earlier. It then has until Nov. 10 to arrive to be counted.

You also can track your ballots shipping status like a package this year. You can go to mnvotes.org/track and fill out your information to see where it is in the process.

To track ballot requests and ballots accepted, click here.

In Minnesota, ballot requests are at an all-time high.

"We just reported a couple days ago that we are over a million people right now," said Secretary of State Steve Simon. "Over a million that have ordered their ballot to come to them at home."

The latest numbers show about 40,000 ballots have been requested in Olmsted County with just about 1200 returned so far.

Minnesota has lead the nation in voter turnout the past two elections. Officials are hoping that trend continues in 2020.