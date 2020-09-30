First time voters weigh in on Tuesday night’s presidential debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Two 18-year-olds we spoke with are taking full advantage of their right to vote in the presidential election for the first time.

“As of now, I am rooting for Trump,” said Caleb Timmerman.

“I am not voting for Trump for sure,” said Kashanti Taylor.

It was an unforgettable debate as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went toe to toe and dished out verbal attacks.

The first time voters had different reactions to the debate as a whole.

Caleb Timmerman

“I’ll have to give credit to both sides they both said some good facts. It got a lot heated. But I feel like Trump handled it pretty well, laying the facts that we all need to hear about Joe Biden. And Joe Biden he said his facts. You have to agree with both sides, you have to listen to both sides,” Timmerman said.

“It was honestly really comical. It was really embarrassed behavior. I was just thinking about what other countries were perceiving us as based on our candidates. It’s not really looking good to me, personally,” Taylor said.

They also commented on some of the most talked about topics of the night, like when moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump if he would denounce white supremacy groups.

Trump responded by saying, “Stand back and standby.”

Kashanti Taylor

“My thoughts were that it was really insulting but not necessarily surprising. His actions previously throughout this year, throughout this presidency, have shown that he doesn’t really care about Black lives that have been lost as well as those that are suffering right now,” Taylor said.

“My reaction to that was that you got so many groups. You got kids like me who fly [Trump] flags on their trucks and you got these truck meets that are happening all over the state in Minnesota. And then you got these other groups who are taking things way to serious, and way too hard like white supremacists. They are going out there highly racist, highly thinking that they’re gods. And when you look at it it’s not just one group there are multiple groups like BLM,” Timmerman said.

He also reacted to Biden saying he does not believe in defunding the police.

“I was surprised because typically most people on the left they’ve been trying to proceed in defunding the police,” Timmerman said.

Taylor explained why she’s going to cast her vote for Biden.

“He is the best option at this point. Trump has not done anything for the Black community specifically. And I think that in order to create the change we need to get him out of office.”

Timmerman shared why Trump is getting his vote.

“He’s done a lot of things that you know has helped my family. And he has got a lot done in office than from the Obama administration.”

And that’s not his only reason.

“Even though people say he has a bad temperament, he’s just really aggressive because he’s a businessman not a politician. I prefer who has seen what my family has seen, or I have seen on the politics side rather than going to school and learning from everybody else,” Timmerman said.

As first time voters, Taylor and Timmerman hope their peers go out to vote.

“For my generation, we’re really realizing that we have the power to change this country. We are the ones that will be affected by these policies that are being put in place. And so it is our duty to stir those policies and decisions into ones that will positively affect us and benefit us, not only just our generation, but our country as a whole,” Taylor said.

“They need to watch the debates. They need to sit there and listen to the facts. Listen to someone who is no one to the outside world and then listen to someone who has been in politics for 47 years,” Timmerman said.

The young voters said they’ll continue to tune in to the future debates to learn more about both candidates and their running mates.

“The vice president is the next person in line to run the country. So you kind of want to watch, both the president and vice president debates. Because the vice president is going to set the line on what really is going to happen if either one of them win the election.” Timmerman said.

“I just want to know more about their personal policies and what they’ll do for us these next coming years,” Taylor said.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is up next on Oct. 7.