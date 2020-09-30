Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing a blue streak

LONDON (AP) — A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear. Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language. The zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichol, said Tuesday that no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny. He said “it’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.” Nichols said the parrots have been separated to save children’s ears. He said they were moved to different areas of the park so they do not “set each other off.”