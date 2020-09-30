Here comes the cold

The cold temperatures are getting closer and closer this week. We'll see our first chance at widespread frost and even a possible freeze early Friday morning. A rush of cold air will move into the upper Midwest and will drop morning temperatures on Friday and even Saturday into the middle and lower 30s. Some trends have temperatures north of I-90 dropping into the 20s!

I think SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be able to stay in the lower 30s overnight Thursday and Friday. The 20° temperatures should stay just north of the Twin Cities the next several nights (widespread 20s). Overnight lows will continue on the chilly side through Sunday night.

There is good news in the forecast though! High temperatures will be climbing into the lower 60s on Monday and then into the upper 60s by Wednesday of next week. Mostly sunny skies will return by Monday and it will feel A LOT nicer outside come next week!

Weekend Outlook:

Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower 50s. There is a chance of scattered showers on Saturday with rainfall accumulations expected to be minor. Showers will stay isolated through the afternoon. We should see skies clear a little on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.

Nick