Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The coronavirus has tightened its grip on the Midwest, with infections surging in the Midwest, some hospitals in Wisconsin and North Dakota running low on space. In Wisconsin, a hospital north of Milwaukee has exceeded capacity in its COVID-19 unit and started sending patients to other facilities. In the capital of North Dakota, an extra hospital unit has opened that can treat virus patients if needed. Midwestern states are seeing some of the nation’s highest per capita rates of infection. While federal health officials again urged some governors in the region to require masks statewide, many Republicans have resisted.