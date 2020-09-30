House approves second bill aimed at forced labor in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in two weeks, the House has approved a bill aimed at cracking down on U.S. imports of goods made with the forced labor of detained ethnic minorities in China. The bill approved Wednesday would require publicly traded companies in the U.S. to disclose whether any of their goods can be traced to internment camps or factories suspected of using forced labor of Muslim Uighurs or other ethnic minorities. The bill’s passage follows approval last week of legislation aimed at barring U.S. imports of goods produced in the vast Xinjiang region of northwestern China. Both bills now go to the Senate.