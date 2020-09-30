‘I was sad. It was sad’: Voters bemoan nasty debate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — While President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden debated, Americans cringed. The country struggled for words — printable words — to describe the display after one of the noisiest, most chaotic presidential debates in recent memory. Many went first to profanities. Others landed on more polite, but still biting, terms for the live, prime-time event, long considered evidence of the rigors of U.S. democracy. In interviews with voters across key states, nearly all who watched recoiled from it. None said it would change their minds on how they planned to vote. Instead, voters on both sides said it only reaffirmed their positions.