Israel approves law to curb protests during virus lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has passed a law that would allow the government to curtail public protests during the country’s nationwide virus lockdown. The government can now declare a special week-long state of emergency if the coronavirus spreads out of control. The government would then be able to limit participation in protests to 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from a person’s home. That would effectively halt the large weekly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence that have been taking place for the past several months. The measure is widely seen as a bid to squelch those protests. Netanyahu has said the protests must end due to public health concerns.