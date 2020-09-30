Japan court orders gov’t, TEPCO to pay in Fukushima disaster

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has found the government and the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant negligent for failing to take measures to prevent the 2011 nuclear disaster. It ordered them to jointly pay about $9.5 million in damages to thousands of residents for their lost livelihoods. Lawyers representing the more then 3,600 plaintiffs say the Sendai High Court ruled the government was responsible in the March 2011 meltdowns of three reactors, saying the regulatory agency could have predicted a major tsunami. The lawyers say the ruling is a major victory for the plaintiffs and could set a precedent for similar lawsuits pending across the country.