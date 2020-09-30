Court OK’s $800M settlement for MGM Resorts, Vegas victims

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court has OK’d casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers paying a total of $800 million to some 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting. A Nevada judge approved the deal Wednesday, a day before the third anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The deal settles dozens of lawsuits in several states with relatives of the 58 people and many of the more than 850 injured. They were at an open-air concert when a gunman opened fire Oct. 1, 2017, from upper floor windows at the Mandalay Bay resort.