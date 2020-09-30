Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools switches some students to hybrid learning

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A rise in COVID-19 cases in Dodge County is causing changes for Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools. The rise in cases is being attributed to social gatherings.

Grades seven through 12 are switching to hybrid learning, starting on Monday.

Those students will now have two days of in-person classes and two days of online learning, according to Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools Superintendent Mark Matuska. Kindergarten through sixth grade still have classes exclusively in-person.

This comes after 21 new positive cases were reported in Dodge County over the weekend. Eight of those were children between the ages of 5 and 18.

The rise in cases is because of "community and household events," according to Matuska.

Dodge County has reported 261 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. No one has died.